Dreamer hopes to inspire with speech at Colorado College

About 800 thousand Dreamers are registered across the US, and nearly 20 thousand of them live right here in Colorado.

Now one week away from the next government spending bill deadline, a bi-partisan agreement on DACA remains a major factor in passing the bill. This uncertainty leaves Dreamers worried about what might happen if a deal on DACA is not reached.

Thursday night, one Dreamer will be telling her story at Colorado College, hoping to inspire the community.

Deyanira Aldana moved to the US from Veracruz, Mexico when she was just four-years-old. She is now 27, and works for an organization called "United We Dream." The organization's goal is to ensure protection for undocumented kids in the US.

With DACA up in the air, Deyanira fears that her brothers and sisters could be deported, as well as what the future could hold for her.

"To me it means the possibility of hardship and suffering for my family, and it means come may 2019 I don't know what will happen to me because that's when my DACA expires. I'm worried about having to go back to Mexico and not being able to get the medical treatment I need for my diabetes, and I'm worried about not seeing my family," said Aldana.

Deyanira will be speaking Thursday night at Colorado College. The event begins at 7 p.m. in the Bemis Great Hall and is free and open to the public.