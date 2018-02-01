Your Healthy Family: Doctors bring 1-2 punch to stroke treatment at UCHealth Memorial

In this Your Healthy Family, i’m continuing my sit down conversation with the self proclaimed “Brain Plumbers” at UCHealth Memorial. Together Dr. Shaye Moskowitz an Endovascular Neurosurgeon and Dr. Daniel Huddle, an Interventional Neuroradiologist bring upgraded capabilities to treat stroke or aneurysm at UCHealth Memorial because of their close working relationship in a world where large egos can sometimes get in the way.

Dr. Huddle explains, “The cases where patient benefit the most are the cases where the bleed is in the head. Together we can review the studies to say ‘you know something I can probably coil this, but I think it's better that the patient actually has surgery.’ I can look to him (Dr. Moskowitz) and we can get the patient up to the O.R. and do what's right for the patient. I think we eliminate the bias to say that because I pushed catheters, everything needs to be coiled, or historically if the neurosurgeon felt everything should be clipped, everything got clipped. We can look at the images together and we decide what's going to be best for the patient.”

Stroke and aneurysm treatment is a pressure packed race against the clock, because as they say “Time is Brain”. In the rush to get treatments done as safely, quickly and properly as possible Dr. Moskowitz is grateful for a second set of eyes. “I'm very very lucky to be in a position where I can trust the person that I'm standing next to. We've got each other's back in a situation that could otherwise be more challenging, and it's not just the technical stuff. The obvious winner is the patient, the community, the hospital - everybody.”

While the advanced capabilities Dr. Huddle and Dr. Moskowitz bring as neurointerventionalists is unique, it’s many levels of stroke treatment in place at UCHealth Memorial from EMS, to the emergency department, the mobile stroke unit, the team of neurologists, the stroke neurologists, the ICU all working together that earned UCHealth Memorial designation as the only comprehensive stroke center in southern Colorado.

Dr. Moskowitz says, “All of those are the front line people they see the patient first, they triage them they decide is it something that can be treated with the clot busting drug (r-TPA), or is it a big enough clot or severe enough clot that we need to be called in. Yes we are one added layer treatment options and they can't work without us and we can't work without them. It's a team approach for sure.”

In our next Your Healthy Family story, I’ll share the important message Dr. Huddle and Dr. Moskowitz want everyone in our community to hear and take to heart so they can help save and improve more lives.