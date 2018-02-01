Thursday Morning Weather: Another Cloudy And Chilly Day

Today's Forecast:

A cold front from yesterday slammed cool air into Colorado and guess what... it's staying put today. Light up slope winds and cloudy skies will help to keep things cool today with areas in the upper elevations feeling a touch warmer as that cold air struggles to run up the mountain slopes.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High - 38; Low - 22. Cloudy today with light winds. Clouds continue tonight with light winds & chilly nighttime temperatures.

PUEBLO: High - 41; Low - 20. Cloudy skies and still pretty cool. Tonight we'll keep the clouds and the temps will get very cold.

CANON CITY: High - 42; Low - 25. Mostly cloudy and cool. More clouds tonight and chilly.

WOODLAND PARK: High - 40; Low - 23. One or two peaks of sun and chilly today. Falling chilly tonight under more cloud cover.

TRI-LAKES: High - 37-40; Low - 21-24. Cloudy skies and chilly temps. Cold and cloudy tonight.

PLAINS: High - 40-44; Low - 20-23. Mostly cloudy skies and a touch more mild than the I-25 corridor. Cold and clouds tonight.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High - 44-47; Low - 26-32. Short description of conditions for today and morning weather conditions.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK OR NEXT WEATHER MAKER: No solid rain or snow chances in the forecast for much of the extended forecast. The weekend looks dry and on the mild side with more cloud cover and highs ranging from the low 50s around Colorado Springs to the mid 50s in Pueblo. There might be a flurry or two on Sunday around the north side of our viewing area but the only real chance for snow in our area might snow up next Tuesday.