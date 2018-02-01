Saturday Afternoon Weather; Bright, breezy & mild

Today's Forecast:

After today, a fair weather-maker retreats southwestward, allowing the tail end of a cold front from the north, to clip us Sunday around midday. You might notice a gusty wind and a few flurries at the time, and the front coming through around midday will cut off high temperatures for the day, only around 40ish. The cold snap will be short-lived, with a rapid ascent in temps Monday.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High - 58; Low - 28. Partly sunny skies through the afternoon, breezy & mild. Partly cloudy overnight tonight.

PUEBLO: High - 65; Low - 25. Mostly sunny skies through the afternoon, breezy & mild. Partly cloudy overnight tonight.

CANON CITY: High - 66; Low - 31. Mostly sunny skies through the afternoon, breezy & mild. Partly cloudy overnight tonight.

WOODLAND PARK: High - 50; Low - 30. Partly sunny skies through the afternoon, breezy & mild. Partly cloudy overnight tonight.

TRI-LAKES: High - 48; Low - 30. Partly sunny skies through the afternoon, breezy & mild. Partly cloudy overnight tonight.

PLAINS: High - 66; Low - 26. Mostly sunny skies through the afternoon, breezy & mild. Partly cloudy overnight tonight.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High - 64; Low - 28. Mostly sunny skies through the afternoon, breezy & mild. Partly cloudy overnight tonight.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: The weekend becomes a roller coaster of temperatures as we go from upper 50s and mid 60s Saturday, to around 40F Sunday...