Saturday Afternoon Weather; Bright, breezy & mild

Today's Forecast:
After today, a fair weather-maker retreats southwestward, allowing the tail end of a cold front from the north, to clip us Sunday around midday. You might notice a gusty wind and a few flurries at the time, and the front coming through around midday will cut off high temperatures for the day, only around 40ish. The cold snap will be short-lived, with a rapid ascent in temps Monday.
COLORADO SPRINGS: High - 58; Low - 28. Partly sunny skies through the afternoon, breezy & mild. Partly cloudy overnight tonight.
PUEBLO: High - 65; Low - 25. Mostly sunny skies through the afternoon, breezy & mild. Partly cloudy overnight tonight.
CANON CITY: High - 66; Low - 31. Mostly sunny skies through the afternoon, breezy & mild. Partly cloudy overnight tonight.
WOODLAND PARK: High - 50; Low - 30. Partly sunny skies through the afternoon, breezy & mild. Partly cloudy overnight tonight.
TRI-LAKES: High - 48; Low - 30. Partly sunny skies through the afternoon, breezy & mild. Partly cloudy overnight tonight.
PLAINS: High - 66; Low - 26. Mostly sunny skies through the afternoon, breezy & mild. Partly cloudy overnight tonight.
WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High - 64; Low - 28. Mostly sunny skies through the afternoon, breezy & mild. Partly cloudy overnight tonight.
WEEKEND OUTLOOK: The weekend becomes a roller coaster of temperatures as we go from upper 50s and mid 60s Saturday, to around 40F Sunday...
RELATED LINKS:
|Drive the Doppler
|Colorado Temperatures
|7-Day Forecast
|National Temperatures
|Weather Cameras
|Wind Chills
|Traffic
|Wind Speeds
|Closings and Delays
|Photos
|Take 5 to Prepare
|Storm Safe
All schools in Pueblo's District 60 are closed Monday as teachers begin their strike to demand better wages and benefits. This is the first teachers' strike in Colorado since the mid-1990's.
All schools in Pueblo's District 60 are closed Monday as teachers begin their strike to demand better wages and benefits. This is the first teachers' strike in Colorado since the mid-1990's.
A driver accused of crashing his car in a construction zone on Dublin Blvd. is facing a charge of felony vehicular assault as police say he fled the scene, leaving his passenger trapped in the car.
A driver accused of crashing his car in a construction zone on Dublin Blvd. is facing a charge of felony vehicular assault as police say he fled the scene, leaving his passenger trapped in the car.
The Manitou Springs Fire Department was conducting high angle rescue training when they assisted in the rescue and carry-out of a patient on the Incline. The incident happened Saturday afternoon, where firefighters assisted El Paso County Search and Rescue on a patient who needed medical attention.
The Manitou Springs Fire Department was conducting high angle rescue training when they assisted in the rescue and carry-out of a patient on the Incline. The incident happened Saturday afternoon, where firefighters assisted El Paso County Search and Rescue on a patient who needed medical attention.
An overnight report of shots fired at the Angry Pirate Bar in Colorado Springs led to the discovery of a body at a storage facility at another location in the city.
An overnight report of shots fired at the Angry Pirate Bar in Colorado Springs led to the discovery of a body at a storage facility at another location in the city.