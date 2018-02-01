D11 students produce series of PSA's for top social issues

Students in District 11 are tackling social issues head-on with a proactive approach.

High schoolers across the district have made a series of 11 PSA's now being shared with the community.

These videos are partially in response to several negative events that have happened across the district this school year but since they're produced for students, by students, they're also a way to engage kids to start these conversations with their peers.

Working on a pretty powerful story tonight about students tackling wellness issues (including cyber bulling) head-on with a series of PSA's they wrote/produced all on their own. Happy to share this gem of a story at 10 on @KOAA https://t.co/rZn9RqBSjA — Lena Howland (@LenaHowland) January 31, 2018

"What would you say is your biggest insecurity?" one student at Palmer High School asked to 50 students individually.

Some explained they've hated their laugh, acne, height and even intelligence.

"Just because you have an insecurity doesn't necessarily mean that you're different," Christian Grands, a junior at Palmer High School said.

In a world centered around social media, where cyber bullying is prevalent, students at Palmer High School are hoping to change the perspective.

"I just wanted to show that you're not alone, like some people really think that they're not alone in their insecurities and I think that showing them that there are so many other people out there who feel the same way is really heartwarming," Gabriel Wright, a junior at Palmer High School said.

Addressing insecurities, suicide, bullying and gang prevention.

"The gang violence that has caused several students to be murdered," one student at Doherty High School said.

"The gang violence that has caused several students to be murdered..." CHILLS watching this PSA produced by a student at @DohertySpartans in @CSSD11 focused on gang prevention: https://t.co/nk14ZiuY73 More on @KOAA at 10. — Lena Howland (@LenaHowland) February 1, 2018

Students from Doherty High School making that video four months after multiple shootings happened near their school.

"Things have gotten real downhill as far as just the violence and the crime in the schools, the suicide and the bullying, everything seems like it's on this negative downward spiral," Jared Leija, a senior at the Springs Community Night School said.

Even seniors like Leija at the Springs Community Night School getting involved to "take back" the community he was raised in.

"Be encouraging to others, not just restraining the bad things but building up others as well, not just keeping back what you shouldn't say but saying the things that people need to hear sometimes," he said.

For students... by students in hopes more will listen.

"When a student talks to a student, it's like when your friend gives advice or listens to you, you're probably more prone to listen to it," Logan Laszczyk, a District 11 school counselor said.

For once, district counselors say it's not about the test scores, the papers, or the GPA.

"We focus on academics but we forget that they're human beings first," Laszczyk said.

"Let's build up instead of tear down," Leija said.

To see all 11 student produced PSA's, click here.