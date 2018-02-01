Quantcast

Ryan Goddard looks back on Pro Bowl experience

Pueblo South football coach, Ryan Goddard got a once in a lifetime chance last week. A nominee for the Don Shula NFL High School Coach of the Year, Goddard didn't come home with the hardware but that doesn't mean he didn't have a great experience.

Watch the video above to hear more about his journey to Orlando.

