Wyoming defeats Colorado State 91-86 in double overtime

Wyoming defeats Colorado State 91-86 in double overtime

Hayden Dalton scored 26 points, Justin James had 25 points and 10 rebounds and Wyoming beat Colorado State 91-86 in double overtime Wednesday night.
  
Wyoming (15-7, 6-3 Mountain West) played three overtime periods last week, and Wednesday's contest was its sixth overtime game this season.
  
Dalton's 3-pointer gave Wyoming an 83-80 lead in the second overtime, and James scored the Cowboys' last eight points. Neither team led by more two points in the first overtime, and the Rams' Deion James tied it at 80 with a free throw.
  
Raquan Mitchell's 3-pointer put the Rams up 65-50 with 4:48 left in regulation before Wyoming used a 22-7 run to tie it at 72 with 12 seconds left on Nyaires Redding's 3.
  
Deion James led Colorado State (10-14, 3-8) with 24 points and tied a career-high with 14 rebounds.
  
In a statement released Wednesday, Colorado State athletic director Joe Parker said the school is performing a "climate assessment" on the basketball program under coach Larry Eustachy.
  
Eustachy is tied for second for program coaching victories at 121 with Stew Morrill (1992-98). Jim Williams amassed 352 wins from 1955 to 1980.

