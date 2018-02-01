Quantcast

CC'S Halloran claims NCHC Player of the Month honors - KOAA.com | Continuous News | Colorado Springs and Pueblo

CC'S Halloran claims NCHC Player of the Month honors

Posted: Updated:

For the second straight month, Colorado College sophomore forward Nick Halloran has been named the National Collegiate Hockey Conference (NCHC) Player of the Month, earning the honor again for January, while Miami freshman forward Phil Knies was selected the NCHC Rookie of the Month for January. Halloran garnered his first NCHC monthly award in December, while this is Knies first NCHC monthly honor. Halloran joins Denver's Joey LaLeggia (Jan.-Feb. 2015) as the lone back-to-back NCHC Players of the Month.

NCHC PLAYER OF THE MONTH

Nick Halloran, Colorado College

Sophomore Forward

Draper, Utah

Halloran tied for the NCHC scoring lead and tied for fifth nationally in January with 12 points in only six games, while his 2.00 points per game and 1.17 assists per game both led the conference, with the 2.00 points per game also ranking second nationally during the month. He scored five goals in January, while also tying for the NCHC lead with seven assists in the month, including six on the power play. Halloran recorded points in five of six games in January, including four multi-point games, in which the Tigers went 2-1-1.

Halloran logged four points in a pair of games against Minnesota Duluth Jan. 12-13. In the series opener, he notched three points, including a career-high-tying two goals, in a 6-5 loss, but still earned Third Star of the Game. He then added an assist the next night, as well. After being held scoreless in CC’s series opener at Western Michigan Jan. 19, his only game without a point during the month, he again recorded three points the next night in a 6-5 overtime win, handing out two assists before scoring the game-winning goal in overtime to nab First Star of the Game and give the Tigers their first ever win at WMU.

Halloran concluded his month with a five-point outing against Miami Jan. 26-27, which earned him NCHC co-Offensive Player of the Week. In last Friday’s 6-3 victory, he tied a career high with three assists, all on CC’s first three goals, as he was named Second Star of the Game. The sophomore then scored two goals in the first three minutes of Saturday’s 4-4 overtime tie for his second multi-goal game of the month and First Star of the Game as he was +2. Halloran fired 18 shots on goal during January, while his 0.83 goals per game in the month were second in the conference.

On the season, Halloran is tied for the NCAA lead with 39 points on 16 goals and 23 assists in 26 games, while his 16 goals are tied for the NCHC lead and his 23 assists are first in the conference by himself.

Halloran is now a candidate for Hockey Commissioners’ Association (HCA) National Player of the Month for January, which will be announced on Friday. The other nominees for NCHC Player of the Month were Denver senior goaltender Tanner Jaillet and Omaha senior forward David Pope.

WEATHER
Drive the Doppler
More Weather

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • El Paso County coroner identifies victims in double-fatal crash

    El Paso County coroner identifies victims in double-fatal crash

    Thursday, February 1 2018 8:41 PM EST2018-02-02 01:41:23 GMT

    The coroner's office identified two victims in a deadly crash Wednesday morning near the intersection of S. Highway 85 and Duckwood Road.

    The coroner's office identified two victims in a deadly crash Wednesday morning near the intersection of S. Highway 85 and Duckwood Road.

  • Super security starts at NORAD/Northcom

    Super security starts at NORAD/Northcom

    Thursday, February 1 2018 12:41 AM EST2018-02-01 05:41:40 GMT

    One of the most important missions in the run up to the NFL's biggest game, has been in the planning stages for months now. And the epicenter of security for this international event is at NORAD, Northern Command at Peterson Air Force Base in Colorado Springs.

    One of the most important missions in the run up to the NFL's biggest game, has been in the planning stages for months now. And the epicenter of security for this international event is at NORAD, Northern Command at Peterson Air Force Base in Colorado Springs.

  • Major illegal marijuana bust in El Paso County

    Major illegal marijuana bust in El Paso County

    Wednesday, January 31 2018 9:22 PM EST2018-02-01 02:22:13 GMT

    El Paso County Sheriff's deputies and federal authorities conducted a big marijuana bust Wednesday.  The drug bust was at a rural farmhouse off Judge Orr Road in El Paso County. 60 illegal marijuana plants were recovered in a building off the house, according to sheriff deputies.

    El Paso County Sheriff's deputies and federal authorities conducted a big marijuana bust Wednesday.  The drug bust was at a rural farmhouse off Judge Orr Road in El Paso County. 60 illegal marijuana plants were recovered in a building off the house, according to sheriff deputies.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

© KOAA.com 2018, KOAA.com
A CORDILLERA COMMUNICATIONS Station
All rights reserved
Privacy Policy, | Terms of Service, and Ad Choices

Can't find something?