Super Bowl security includes off-site screening, more police

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Fans attending the Super Bowl in Minneapolis will have the chance to go through security screening off-site, and out of the elements.
NFL Chief Security Officer Cathy Lanier says this is the first time remote satellite checkpoints are being used for a Super Bowl, and she says it's by far the easiest way to get to the game. Fans can be screened at the Mall of America, then take a light rail to U.S. Bank Stadium.
Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen says there's no threat to the Super Bowl. But people will see more security.
Rick Thornton, special agent in charge with the FBI, says it is game time for law enforcement. He says authorities have planned for every scenario and are ready.
(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
The coroner's office identified two victims in a deadly crash Wednesday morning near the intersection of S. Highway 85 and Duckwood Road.
The coroner's office identified two victims in a deadly crash Wednesday morning near the intersection of S. Highway 85 and Duckwood Road.
One of the most important missions in the run up to the NFL's biggest game, has been in the planning stages for months now. And the epicenter of security for this international event is at NORAD, Northern Command at Peterson Air Force Base in Colorado Springs.
One of the most important missions in the run up to the NFL's biggest game, has been in the planning stages for months now. And the epicenter of security for this international event is at NORAD, Northern Command at Peterson Air Force Base in Colorado Springs.
El Paso County Sheriff's deputies and federal authorities conducted a big marijuana bust Wednesday. The drug bust was at a rural farmhouse off Judge Orr Road in El Paso County. 60 illegal marijuana plants were recovered in a building off the house, according to sheriff deputies.
El Paso County Sheriff's deputies and federal authorities conducted a big marijuana bust Wednesday. The drug bust was at a rural farmhouse off Judge Orr Road in El Paso County. 60 illegal marijuana plants were recovered in a building off the house, according to sheriff deputies.
Two people are dead after a crash at Highway 85 and Duckwood Rd.in Fountain. Police and emergency equipment are currently on the scene. Avoid the area.
Two people are dead after a crash at Highway 85 and Duckwood Rd.in Fountain. Police and emergency equipment are currently on the scene. Avoid the area.