Quantcast

Super Bowl security includes off-site screening, more police - KOAA.com | Continuous News | Colorado Springs and Pueblo

Super Bowl security includes off-site screening, more police

Posted: Updated:
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -


MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Fans attending the Super Bowl in Minneapolis will have the chance to go through security screening off-site, and out of the elements.
  
NFL Chief Security Officer Cathy Lanier says this is the first time remote satellite checkpoints are being used for a Super Bowl, and she says it's by far the easiest way to get to the game. Fans can be screened at the Mall of America, then take a light rail to U.S. Bank Stadium.
  
Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen says there's no threat to the Super Bowl. But people will see more security.
  
Rick Thornton, special agent in charge with the FBI, says it is game time for law enforcement. He says authorities have planned for every scenario and are ready.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

WEATHER
Drive the Doppler
More Weather

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • El Paso County coroner identifies victims in double-fatal crash

    El Paso County coroner identifies victims in double-fatal crash

    Thursday, February 1 2018 8:41 PM EST2018-02-02 01:41:23 GMT

    The coroner's office identified two victims in a deadly crash Wednesday morning near the intersection of S. Highway 85 and Duckwood Road.

    The coroner's office identified two victims in a deadly crash Wednesday morning near the intersection of S. Highway 85 and Duckwood Road.

  • Super security starts at NORAD/Northcom

    Super security starts at NORAD/Northcom

    Thursday, February 1 2018 12:41 AM EST2018-02-01 05:41:40 GMT

    One of the most important missions in the run up to the NFL's biggest game, has been in the planning stages for months now. And the epicenter of security for this international event is at NORAD, Northern Command at Peterson Air Force Base in Colorado Springs.

    One of the most important missions in the run up to the NFL's biggest game, has been in the planning stages for months now. And the epicenter of security for this international event is at NORAD, Northern Command at Peterson Air Force Base in Colorado Springs.

  • Major illegal marijuana bust in El Paso County

    Major illegal marijuana bust in El Paso County

    Wednesday, January 31 2018 9:22 PM EST2018-02-01 02:22:13 GMT

    El Paso County Sheriff's deputies and federal authorities conducted a big marijuana bust Wednesday.  The drug bust was at a rural farmhouse off Judge Orr Road in El Paso County. 60 illegal marijuana plants were recovered in a building off the house, according to sheriff deputies.

    El Paso County Sheriff's deputies and federal authorities conducted a big marijuana bust Wednesday.  The drug bust was at a rural farmhouse off Judge Orr Road in El Paso County. 60 illegal marijuana plants were recovered in a building off the house, according to sheriff deputies.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

© KOAA.com 2018, KOAA.com
A CORDILLERA COMMUNICATIONS Station
All rights reserved
Privacy Policy, | Terms of Service, and Ad Choices

Can't find something?