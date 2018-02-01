Top Democrat says vote to release memo is invalid

The top Democrat on the House intelligence committee said a vote earlier this week to release a classified memo to the public is invalid because Republicans changed part of the document before sending it to the White House for review.
California Rep. Adam Schiff sent a letter to House intelligence committee chairman Devin Nunes late Wednesday that charged the document had been "secretly altered" by Republicans after the vote. Schiff did not detail the changes. A spokesman for Nunes did not immediately return a request for comment.
The FBI has declared that it has "grave concerns" about the accuracy of a classified memo on the Russia election investigation that President Donald Trump wants released.
The FBI's short and sharp statement Wednesday lays bare a Trump administration conflict that has played out mostly behind closed doors in meetings between top Justice Department and White House officials.
The agency's stance on the memo means that Trump would be openly defying his hand-picked FBI director by continuing to push for the memo's disclosure.
The four-page memo was drafted by Republicans on the House intelligence committee.
The Republicans have said the memo reveals surveillance abuses by the FBI and the Justice Department in the early stages of the investigation into potential ties between Russia and the 2016 Trump presidential campaign.
(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
The coroner's office identified two victims in a deadly crash Wednesday morning near the intersection of S. Highway 85 and Duckwood Road.
The coroner's office identified two victims in a deadly crash Wednesday morning near the intersection of S. Highway 85 and Duckwood Road.
One of the most important missions in the run up to the NFL's biggest game, has been in the planning stages for months now. And the epicenter of security for this international event is at NORAD, Northern Command at Peterson Air Force Base in Colorado Springs.
One of the most important missions in the run up to the NFL's biggest game, has been in the planning stages for months now. And the epicenter of security for this international event is at NORAD, Northern Command at Peterson Air Force Base in Colorado Springs.
El Paso County Sheriff's deputies and federal authorities conducted a big marijuana bust Wednesday. The drug bust was at a rural farmhouse off Judge Orr Road in El Paso County. 60 illegal marijuana plants were recovered in a building off the house, according to sheriff deputies.
El Paso County Sheriff's deputies and federal authorities conducted a big marijuana bust Wednesday. The drug bust was at a rural farmhouse off Judge Orr Road in El Paso County. 60 illegal marijuana plants were recovered in a building off the house, according to sheriff deputies.
Two people are dead after a crash at Highway 85 and Duckwood Rd.in Fountain. Police and emergency equipment are currently on the scene. Avoid the area.
Two people are dead after a crash at Highway 85 and Duckwood Rd.in Fountain. Police and emergency equipment are currently on the scene. Avoid the area.