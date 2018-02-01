Top Democrat says vote to release memo is invalid

The top Democrat on the House intelligence committee said a vote earlier this week to release a classified memo to the public is invalid because Republicans changed part of the document before sending it to the White House for review.



California Rep. Adam Schiff sent a letter to House intelligence committee chairman Devin Nunes late Wednesday that charged the document had been "secretly altered" by Republicans after the vote. Schiff did not detail the changes. A spokesman for Nunes did not immediately return a request for comment.



The FBI has declared that it has "grave concerns" about the accuracy of a classified memo on the Russia election investigation that President Donald Trump wants released.



The FBI's short and sharp statement Wednesday lays bare a Trump administration conflict that has played out mostly behind closed doors in meetings between top Justice Department and White House officials.



The agency's stance on the memo means that Trump would be openly defying his hand-picked FBI director by continuing to push for the memo's disclosure.



The four-page memo was drafted by Republicans on the House intelligence committee.



The Republicans have said the memo reveals surveillance abuses by the FBI and the Justice Department in the early stages of the investigation into potential ties between Russia and the 2016 Trump presidential campaign.

