Deputies credit alert citizens for stolen vehicle arrest in Pueblo County

Pueblo County Sheriff's deputies arrested two people Wednesday afternoon after witnesses spotted a stolen SUV and called authorities.
Deputies were dispatched to the Walmart off of N. McCulloch Boulevard around 12:15 p.m. Wednesday after someone said they saw a 2002 GMC Envoy that was reported stolen in Pueblo that morning.
Deputies said they found 26-year-old Franklin Pangelina and 22-year-old Alix Trujillo inside the Envoy. That's when deputies said Pangelina put the SUV in reverse and rammed a patrol car before driving out of the parking lot.
Deputies said he also escaped from other deputies and they called off the chase when it reached high speeds and the SUV approached Highway 50. However, a citizen spotted the car driving erratically and followed it to Pueblo and called authorities to report it.
The witness saw the SUV stop near the intersection of 29th Street and Baltimore Avenue, where the people inside the car got out and ran from the scene. Deputies arrested both Trujillo and Pangelina shortly after they left the vehicle.
Pangelina was arrested on suspicion of second-degree motor vehicle theft, vehicular eluding, reckless driving, a protection order violation and several felony warrants. Trujillo was arrested for second-degree aggravated motor vehicle theft and possession of a controlled substance.
They were both booked into the Pueblo County Jail.
The coroner's office identified two victims in a deadly crash Wednesday morning near the intersection of S. Highway 85 and Duckwood Road.
One of the most important missions in the run up to the NFL's biggest game, has been in the planning stages for months now. And the epicenter of security for this international event is at NORAD, Northern Command at Peterson Air Force Base in Colorado Springs.
El Paso County Sheriff's deputies and federal authorities conducted a big marijuana bust Wednesday. The drug bust was at a rural farmhouse off Judge Orr Road in El Paso County. 60 illegal marijuana plants were recovered in a building off the house, according to sheriff deputies.
Two people are dead after a crash at Highway 85 and Duckwood Rd.in Fountain. Police and emergency equipment are currently on the scene. Avoid the area.
