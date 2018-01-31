Local officials respond to Sessions' cannabis policy with full page ad

According to the Pueblo Board of County Commissioners, a new national coalition of elected officials has responded to Attorney General Jeff Sessions' change in cannabis policy, which was adopted earlier this month.

The group published a letter to the Attorney General in a full-page ad in the Washington Times on Wednesday.

The Board of County Commissioners has said that they are one of the national co-signatories of the letter.

Pueblo County Commissioner Sal Pace said, "We want this to reach the desks of the members of Congress and the president, and Jeff Sessions directly."

In a press release, the County Commissioners said that the letter called for respecting state's rights, convening a bipartisan cannabis-reform task force, and a reprieve on new federal marijuana enforcement until federal and state laws can be aligned.

Pace and others in the coalition are calling for this reprieve "so that we can have the certainty to continue to license in a safe and regulated way, that we can continue to collect taxes, and that we don't have a disruption or chaos within our local governments."

According to the release, a bi-partisan group of roughly 100 local elected officials from 11 states attached their names to the letter. This group reportedly includes a sheriff, lieutenant governor, mayors, councilors, county commissioners, and legislators.

The letter emphasized that policymakers have developed comprehensive programs regulating the licensing, land use, enforcement, and taxation of regulated cannabis. Those associated with the letter said that the new Department of Justice policy creates confusion and uncertainty for local governments across the country.

Pace said, "At the end of the day this is about states' rights and the ability for states to choose their own path without big brother, big federal government getting in our way."

The group responsible for the letter has launched a website that allows other local elected officials to join in their efforts.

The group's site, as well as a copy of the letter mailed to the Attorney General can be found here: www.LeadersForReform.com