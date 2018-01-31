Highway 85 reopened after fatal crash in Fountain

UPDATE: As of 4:03 p.m. S Highway 85 has been reopened.

Two people are dead after a head-on crash at Highway 85 between Mesa Rd. and Duckwood Rd.in Fountain. The accident involved a pick-up truck and a car.

Police and emergency equipment are currently on the scene and they are asking drivers to please avoid the area while they look into the cause of the accident.

Authorities have not released any information on the identity of the drivers involved and there is no estimated time for the roadway to be re-opened.