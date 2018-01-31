Quantcast

Air Force Academy holding emergency response exercise today - KOAA.com | Continuous News | Colorado Springs and Pueblo

Air Force Academy holding emergency response exercise today

Posted: Updated:
Written By Nia Bender
Connect
US Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs US Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS -

The U.S. Air Force Academy is conducting a base wide emergency response exercise today. If you plan on making a visit to the area, you may experience some delays at the north and south gates.

The academy is still open to visitors, but you'll need to enter through the North Gate, exit 156 off of I-25. A valid photo ID is required at the gate. Air Force officials are also asking anyone driving on the base to proceed with caution and be aware of the ongoing emergency exercise. 

WEATHER
Drive the Doppler
More Weather

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Bedbug scare in Pueblo high school leads to health inspection

    Bedbug scare in Pueblo high school leads to health inspection

    Tuesday, January 30 2018 9:04 PM EST2018-01-31 02:04:43 GMT

    Students at a science class at Dolores Huerta Preparatory High School took up a live experiment when a bed bug decided to pay a visit.

    Students at a science class at Dolores Huerta Preparatory High School took up a live experiment when a bed bug decided to pay a visit.

  • Northrop Grumman plans more layoffs in Colorado Springs

    Northrop Grumman plans more layoffs in Colorado Springs

    Tuesday, January 30 2018 1:14 PM EST2018-01-30 18:14:33 GMT

    Defense contractor Northrop Grumman, is planning to lay off more workers in Colorado Springs.  Northrop Grumman informed the Colorado Department of Labor that it will lay off 38 more employees if they have not found other work within the company by early March. 

    Defense contractor Northrop Grumman, is planning to lay off more workers in Colorado Springs.  Northrop Grumman informed the Colorado Department of Labor that it will lay off 38 more employees if they have not found other work within the company by early March. 

  • Documents reveal teacher had 26 exploitative photos in phone kept at school

    Documents reveal teacher had 26 exploitative photos in phone kept at school

    Tuesday, January 30 2018 8:45 PM EST2018-01-31 01:45:10 GMT
    Mike Hedges is suspected of sexual exploitation of a child.Mike Hedges is suspected of sexual exploitation of a child.

    Arrest documents obtained by News 5 showed a science teacher at Russell Middle School had at least 26 sexually exploitative pictures of children on his phone.

    Arrest documents obtained by News 5 showed a science teacher at Russell Middle School had at least 26 sexually exploitative pictures of children on his phone.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

© KOAA.com 2018, KOAA.com
A CORDILLERA COMMUNICATIONS Station
All rights reserved
Privacy Policy, | Terms of Service, and Ad Choices

Can't find something?