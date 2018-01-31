Air Force Academy holding emergency response exercise today

The U.S. Air Force Academy is conducting a base wide emergency response exercise today. If you plan on making a visit to the area, you may experience some delays at the north and south gates.

The academy is still open to visitors, but you'll need to enter through the North Gate, exit 156 off of I-25. A valid photo ID is required at the gate. Air Force officials are also asking anyone driving on the base to proceed with caution and be aware of the ongoing emergency exercise.