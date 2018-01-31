Weather Alert Day: More Red Flag Warnings And Mild Temperatures

It's going to be a little cooler than yesterday across southern Colorado but overall, we really won't be feeling that bad! We once again have Red Flag Warnings in effect for Fremont, Pueblo, Custer, Huerfano and Las Animas counties. These warnings will expire at 5pm so be extra careful through the day today with the elevated fire danger.
It will be a windy but mild today across the region today. Highs in the Springs will warm into the mid 50s with Colorado Springs topping out briefly near 56 and Pueblo at 64 through the afternoon. The cloud cover will be thick to overcast through the day today and well into the night, helping to prevent overly cold temperatures from setting in. It will still be chilly with lows falling into the mid 20s for most of the Pikes Peak region.
A strong cold front Thursday will kick temperatures back into the upper 30s and low 40s through the area with a return to the lower 50s expected by Friday. There are no good rain or snow chances in the forecast through the weekend but we might get lucky and grab a sprinkle or two of snow on Superbowl Sunday... keeping in mind it really looks more like we'll stay dry.
A rare phenomenon is happening outside your window this morning. For the first time in 35 years, a Super Blue Blood Moon will be visible in the sky. The moon this morning appears larger than normal because it's at it's closest point in orbit to earth. It get's the blue moon designation because it's the second full moon of the month. The moon will also take on a red tint because of a lunar eclipse, hence the 'blood moon.' The eclipse has already begun, but will be full around 5...
A rare phenomenon is happening outside your window this morning. For the first time in 35 years, a Super Blue Blood Moon will be visible in the sky. The moon this morning appears larger than normal because it's at it's closest point in orbit to earth. It get's the blue moon designation because it's the second full moon of the month. The moon will also take on a red tint because of a lunar eclipse, hence the 'blood moon.' The eclipse has already begun, but will be full around 5...
Students at a science class at Dolores Huerta Preparatory High School took up a live experiment when a bed bug decided to pay a visit.
Students at a science class at Dolores Huerta Preparatory High School took up a live experiment when a bed bug decided to pay a visit.
Get the coffee on early Wednesday morning and get ready for a spectacular show..brought to you by the moon.
Get the coffee on early Wednesday morning and get ready for a spectacular show..brought to you by the moon.
Defense contractor Northrop Grumman, is planning to lay off more workers in Colorado Springs. Northrop Grumman informed the Colorado Department of Labor that it will lay off 38 more employees if they have not found other work within the company by early March.
Defense contractor Northrop Grumman, is planning to lay off more workers in Colorado Springs. Northrop Grumman informed the Colorado Department of Labor that it will lay off 38 more employees if they have not found other work within the company by early March.