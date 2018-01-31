Weather Alert Day: More Red Flag Warnings And Mild Temperatures

It's going to be a little cooler than yesterday across southern Colorado but overall, we really won't be feeling that bad! We once again have Red Flag Warnings in effect for Fremont, Pueblo, Custer, Huerfano and Las Animas counties. These warnings will expire at 5pm so be extra careful through the day today with the elevated fire danger.

It will be a windy but mild today across the region today. Highs in the Springs will warm into the mid 50s with Colorado Springs topping out briefly near 56 and Pueblo at 64 through the afternoon. The cloud cover will be thick to overcast through the day today and well into the night, helping to prevent overly cold temperatures from setting in. It will still be chilly with lows falling into the mid 20s for most of the Pikes Peak region.

A strong cold front Thursday will kick temperatures back into the upper 30s and low 40s through the area with a return to the lower 50s expected by Friday. There are no good rain or snow chances in the forecast through the weekend but we might get lucky and grab a sprinkle or two of snow on Superbowl Sunday... keeping in mind it really looks more like we'll stay dry.