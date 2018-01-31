Super Blue Blood Moon happening now

A rare phenomenon is happening outside your window this morning.
For the first time in 35 years, a Super Blue Blood Moon will be visible in the sky.
The moon this morning appears larger than normal because it's at it's closest point in orbit to earth. It get's the blue moon designation because it's the second full moon of the month. The moon will also take on a red tint because of a lunar eclipse, hence the 'blood moon.'
The eclipse has already begun, but will be full around 5:51 a.m. The moon will be darkest at 6:29 a.m., the peak of the eclipse.
The phenomenon will end at 7:07 a.m.
