Deadly Black Forest intersection gets upgrades, but not signals

An intersection in Black Forest that has frequently been the scene of violent crashes, including a triple-fatal crash in October, is in the midst of receiving safety upgrades, although not to the extent some would like.

Shoup Road and Milam Road was the scene on October 22 of a crash that killed a Widefield mom and her two daughters. Investigators say Jennifer Fisher ran the stop sign on northbound Milam at Shoup and the car was broadsided by an SUV westbound on Shoup, killing Fisher and her daughters Zoe and Juliana. In the aftermath of the crash, some who live near the intersection pressed El Paso County leaders to make safety enhancements to the intersection.

Among the safety improvements accomplished so far: new stop signs on Milam that are a foot taller and wider and highly reflective, new yellow warning signs approaching Shoup with the words "STOP AHEAD," larger street name signs, and trimmed-back vegetation for better visibility, and repositioned and brightened stop lines. When reliably warmer weather settles in, new reflective striping will be added to the intersection.

But a traffic signal is not part of the plan, at least not for now. "How many deaths does it take for someone to change something as simple as a sign or lights," asked Amanda Mohr, a friend of the Fishers whose house they were en route to for a pumpkin-carving party when the crash happened. "I wish that a traffic light or signals would come."

El Paso County spokesman Dave Rose says findings of a Federal study show that the likelihood of a deadly accident is 2.5 times greater than in urban areas. The reason for that, Rose said, is that in urban areas, other vehicles on the road serve as cues for speed, spacing, and braking. Those other vehicles are often absent in rural areas. Without other vehicles as a frame of reference for hazards or traffic control devices such as stop signs, drivers unfamiliar with a rural road can be inadvertently endangered. "People unconsciously start driving way out in advance of where they are," Rose said. "This causes you to run a stop sign because you're literally looking way past it when it comes up. Reality is, when you put a signal in a place like that, it probably will not solve your problem because just as you're driving beyond the stop sign, you're driving beyond the signal."

Mohr says it's too early to determine the effectiveness of the new safety enhancements. "It's hard to get across (the intersection) sometimes," Mohr said. "People are speeding, you can't really always judge the speed."