Colorado Senators react to President Trump's State of the Union address

Colorado's senators both issued statements soon after the conclusion of President Trump's first State of the Union address Tuesday, both with different reactions to the speech.

Colorado Democratic Sen. Michael Bennet released a written statement, which read:

“Only this President could make a call for unity sound so divisive. He continues to promise results for Coloradans, but delivers partisan soundbites and ideology. I want nothing more than to move forward to pass comprehensive immigration reform, lower drug prices, combat the opioid crisis, and make investments in infrastructure. The President’s tone and lack of results make it difficult to believe his speech is anything more than hollow rhetoric. Instead of calling on Americans to join his dark, backward-looking vision for our country, President Trump should draw on our strengths and inspire us all to succeed.”

Republican Senator Cory Gardner issued a written statement of his own, as well as a pre-recorded message.

Gardner's written statement: "I applaud the President’s call for unity tonight. It’s time that we come together as a country, and for Democrats and Republicans to work together on issues to achieve a compromise for Dreamers and make needed investments to our nation’s crumbling infrastructure.I was pleased the President also highlighted how the tax cuts have already resulted in billions of dollars of investment and wage growth. We must continue to grow the economy and reduce the burden of Washington on hardworking Americans. While urban areas along the Front Range are thriving, the forgotten corners of our state and country are not seeing the same level of success. We must do better for all America. Many of the goals outlined tonight will serve as a blueprint for what Congress can achieve for the American people in the coming year, and I hope Democrats and Republicans will work together to move our country forward.”

