Gronkowski expects to play Sunday

New England Patriots star tight end Rob Gronkowski says he expects to play in Sunday's Super Bowl against the Philadelphia Eagles.
  
Gronkowski has been in the league's concussion protocol after taking a hit from Jacksonville's Barry Church in the AFC championship game. He made his first public appearance on Tuesday night while playing former teammate and current Eagles running back LeGarrette Blount in a game of "Madden 18" at the Mall of America.
  
Gronkowski said he's still in the concussion protocol and would leave his status up to the doctors.

