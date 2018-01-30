Gronkowski expects to play Sunday

Get the coffee on early Wednesday morning and get ready for a spectacular show..brought to you by the moon.
The Fountain Police Department said a "Claymore" mine found near Fountain creek on Saturday was real.
Students at a science class at Dolores Huerta Preparatory High School took up a live experiment when a bed bug decided to pay a visit.
Defense contractor Northrop Grumman, is planning to lay off more workers in Colorado Springs. Northrop Grumman informed the Colorado Department of Labor that it will lay off 38 more employees if they have not found other work within the company by early March.
