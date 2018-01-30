Bedbug scare in Pueblo high school leads to health inspection

Students at a science class at Dolores Huerta Preparatory High School took up a live experiment when a bedbug decided to pay a visit.



"Happened to notice a bug crawling across a student's backpack," said Principal Fred Segura.

"They looked at it underneath the microscope and they compared it to some of the websites and that kind of thing and they did actually determine that it was one."

After consulting with D60 officials and the school nurse, Segura called the Pueblo City-County Health Department at around 2:30 p.m. on Monday.



The Health Department sent out two inspectors to sweep the classroom and school buses.



The inspection took more than an hour and turned up with no other traces of bedbugs.



"After their search, they were convinced that there's no epidemic, there's no infestation, we're good here at DHPH," Segura said.

Despite the all-clear, a notice was sent to parents and many turned to News 5 after receiving the school's automated call and e-mail.



"It was nice to have open communication," said parent Shanda Flanagan.



But she added there wasn't much to get worked up about.



"I was not alarmed, it was one bedbug."



The Pueblo City-County Health Department says bedbugs are usually found in residential areas, since a school is far from their ideal feeding ground.

But there's always a chance they could pop up...

"Generally, it's pretty rare that a be bug would hitch a ride on a backpack or article of clothing," said Chad Wolgram, a Program Manager at Environmental Health and Emergency Preparedness.



"But it does happen."

The Health Department, also notes bedbugs are not known to carry diseases.

However, they are advising parents and teachers to remain vigilant for any other signs of bedbugs.

A warning Flanagan has passed onto her daughter, who's in kindergarten.

"She understands and she knows what to look for."