Quantcast

Bedbug scare in Pueblo high school leads to health inspection - KOAA.com | Continuous News | Colorado Springs and Pueblo

Bedbug scare in Pueblo high school leads to health inspection

Posted: Updated:
COLORADO -

Students at a science class at Dolores Huerta Preparatory High School took up a live experiment when a bedbug decided to pay a visit.

"Happened to notice a bug crawling across a student's backpack," said Principal Fred Segura.

"They looked at it underneath the microscope and they compared it to some of the websites and that kind of thing and they did actually determine that it was one."

After consulting with D60 officials and the school nurse, Segura called the Pueblo City-County Health Department at around 2:30 p.m. on Monday.

The Health Department sent out two inspectors to sweep the classroom and school buses.

The inspection took more than an hour and turned up with no other traces of bedbugs.

"After their search, they were convinced that there's no epidemic, there's no infestation, we're good here at DHPH," Segura said.

Despite the all-clear, a notice was sent to parents and many turned to News 5 after receiving the school's automated call and e-mail.

"It was nice to have open communication," said parent Shanda Flanagan.

But she added there wasn't much to get worked up about.

"I was not alarmed, it was one bedbug."

The Pueblo City-County Health Department says bedbugs are usually found in residential areas, since a school is far from their ideal feeding ground.

But there's always a chance they could pop up...

"Generally, it's pretty rare that a be bug would hitch a ride on a backpack or article of clothing," said Chad Wolgram, a Program Manager at Environmental Health and Emergency Preparedness.

"But it does happen."

The Health Department, also notes bedbugs are not known to carry diseases.

However, they are advising parents and teachers to remain vigilant for any other signs of bedbugs.

A warning Flanagan has passed onto her daughter, who's in kindergarten.

"She understands and she knows what to look for."

WEATHER
Drive the Doppler
More Weather

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Claymore mine found in Fountain

    Claymore mine found in Fountain

    Monday, January 29 2018 5:04 PM EST2018-01-29 22:04:57 GMT
    File: A U.S. Army Paratrooper sets up an M18 Claymore mine during Ranger Tactical Training at Caserma Del Din, Vicenza, Italy, Dec. 21, 2017. (DVIDS)File: A U.S. Army Paratrooper sets up an M18 Claymore mine during Ranger Tactical Training at Caserma Del Din, Vicenza, Italy, Dec. 21, 2017. (DVIDS)

    The Fountain Police Department said a "Claymore" mine found near Fountain creek on Saturday was real.

    The Fountain Police Department said a "Claymore" mine found near Fountain creek on Saturday was real.

  • It's been 150-years since the last Super Blue Blood Lunar Eclipse Moon

    It's been 150-years since the last Super Blue Blood Lunar Eclipse Moon

    Monday, January 29 2018 10:13 AM EST2018-01-29 15:13:01 GMT

    Get the coffee on early Wednesday morning and get ready for a spectacular show..brought to you by the moon. 

    Get the coffee on early Wednesday morning and get ready for a spectacular show..brought to you by the moon. 

  • District 11 teacher suspected of sexual exploitation of a child

    District 11 teacher suspected of sexual exploitation of a child

    Tuesday, January 30 2018 12:40 AM EST2018-01-30 05:40:57 GMT
    Mike Hedges is suspected of sexual exploitation of a child.Mike Hedges is suspected of sexual exploitation of a child.

    Colorado Springs Police arrested a 44-year-old Mike Hedges, who's suspected of sexual exploitation of a child. 

    Colorado Springs Police arrested a 44-year-old Mike Hedges, who's suspected of sexual exploitation of a child. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly

© KOAA.com 2018, KOAA.com
A CORDILLERA COMMUNICATIONS Station
All rights reserved
Privacy Policy, | Terms of Service, and Ad Choices

Can't find something?