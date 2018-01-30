Quantcast

Bill would exempt military spouses from requirement for teaching - Colorado Springs

Bill would exempt military spouses from requirement for teaching license

Posted: Updated:
DENVER -

In Colorado, there are a few ways teachers can get their license with the Department of Education. 

In some cases, with the teacher shortage around the state, some people can get their license while teaching.

For military spouses, sometimes getting a license after they've moved around can be difficult. 

Under current Colorado law, teachers wanting to work in the state with an out of state license not only need a comparable license to Colorado- but 3 years of continuous experience. 

Often times, that 3 year requirement can cause a burden for military spouses.

Christine Baldwin, who is an Air Force wife in Colorado Springs, says she ran into several challenges during her 28 years as an educator. 

'I was told if you're a nurse or a teacher, you have it made in the military,' said Baldwin, but as she moved around to states like Colorado, Georgia, Ohio, and Nebraska- she learned the difficulties of getting her license while moving around every 2-3 years. 

Sometimes, Baldwin says she was only in places for 18 months. 

'During those 18 months, you may be securing your license for 3,6,9 months,' said Baldwin. 

Rep. Terri Carver (Colorado Springs-R) is sponsoring the bill, it will go in front of the House Education Committee on Wednesday. 

Other Sponsors of the bill include Rep. Jeni James Arnt (Fort Collins-D), Sen.Nancy Todd (Aurora-D), and Sen. Bob Gardner (Colorado Springs-R). 

