El Paso County returning $1.3 million federal grant

In an highly unusual move El Paso County is returning a major federal flood mitigation grant. "We think the responsible thing to do is return the $1.3 million grant," said El Paso County, Communication Director, Dave Rose.

The area along Fountain Creek where the money was supposed to go, is still in need of major work. The banks along the creek are highly vulnerable after majoring flooding in both 2103 and 2015. The multi-use trail also suffered extensive damage and needs a new route and repairs.

Several factors contribute to returning the money. First is a clash between a required time line and red-tape. "Getting through all that permitting process took over a year. so we were substantially delayed," said Rose Then, there is learning from experience. Grant funded mitigation happened after the 2013 flood. When more flooding happened again in 2015, the mitigation and repair work failed. County engineers say this grant requires similar work and they believe it will not hold up if there is another major flood. "It's just not productive. You stabilize in one area, and it may actually increase the flow just a little bit further down the stream and you cause more trouble elsewhere," said Rose

Mitigation work is on hold. Work on the trail will happen with money from another grant.