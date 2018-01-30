Flu hospitalizations declining in El Paso County

The number of people hospitalized with influenza in El Paso County has decreased since reaching a peak earlier this month.

Nearly 40 people in El Paso County were hospitalized with the flu last week. It's a high number, but not quite as bad as the 60 hospitalizations reported in the first week of the month.

Local epidemiologist Shannon Rowe of El Paso County Public Health is hopeful the trend will continue downward.

"Flu is a little unpredictable, so it's hard to say that was definitely the peak but it does seem like it's tapering off a little," Rowe said.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that flu activity remains widespread in nearly every state in the country. Rowe said the risk of exposure remains high.

"The whole United States is a quite transient population where we travel a lot and can be exposed to illness in the blink of an eye," she explained.

So far, the only flu death reported in Colorado this season occurred here in El Paso County.

Rowe explained that in severe flu cases, patients can suffer from additional complication like pneumonia brought on by the disease.

"The most important thing to do is if you haven't already gotten your flu shot, go out and get one," she said. "It's not too late."

The risk of complications increases with the severity of the flu infection and Rowe said flu vaccines strengthen the body's immune systems against that infection. She added that can also protect yourself with good hygiene.

"Keep your kids home when they're sick, you stay home when you're sick, cover your cough with your arm, not your hands. Wash your hands, especially after coughing or sneezing, before eating," Rowe said.

One of the latest flu seasons occurred two years ago where hospitalizations peaked in mid-March. Last year's flu season peaked between late January and early February.