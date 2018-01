A group of citizens in Green Mountain Falls is beginning to circulate a petition to become unincorporated.

The group said the move would bring positive change to the area, but others aren't so sure.

The petition is in its initial stages. Most of the residents that agreed to speak with News 5 hadn’t heard about it yet and aren’t giving it much clout either.

"It's just typical small town politics," said Richard Bowman, a local resident.