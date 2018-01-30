Repeat drunk driver gets 40 years in prison for deadly crash

A repeat drunk driver has been sentenced to 40 years in prison for running over and killing a Colorado man.



The Aurora Sentinel reports that 42-year-old Christopher Tarr had been convicted last month of second-degree murder and other charges for the August 2016 death of 22-year-old Dalton McCreary.



Police say Tarr's vehicle slammed into McCreary as the Aurora resident and his friend had been crossing the street at a crosswalk. Investigators say McCreary pushed his friend out of the way right before he was hit.



Arapahoe County prosecutors said on Tuesday that Tarr had a prior drunk driving conviction and had taken a court-mandated Mothers Against Drunk Driving course detailing the effects of drunk driving before the fatal crash.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)