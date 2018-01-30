Quantcast

Repeat drunk driver gets 40 years in prison for deadly crash - KOAA.com | Continuous News | Colorado Springs and Pueblo

Repeat drunk driver gets 40 years in prison for deadly crash

Posted: Updated:
AURORA (AP) -

A repeat drunk driver has been sentenced to 40 years in prison for running over and killing a Colorado man.
  
The Aurora Sentinel reports that 42-year-old Christopher Tarr had been convicted last month of second-degree murder and other charges for the August 2016 death of 22-year-old Dalton McCreary.
  
Police say Tarr's vehicle slammed into McCreary as the Aurora resident and his friend had been crossing the street at a crosswalk. Investigators say McCreary pushed his friend out of the way right before he was hit.
  
Arapahoe County prosecutors said on Tuesday that Tarr had a prior drunk driving conviction and had taken a court-mandated Mothers Against Drunk Driving course detailing the effects of drunk driving before the fatal crash.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

WEATHER
Drive the Doppler
More Weather

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Claymore mine found in Fountain

    Claymore mine found in Fountain

    Monday, January 29 2018 5:04 PM EST2018-01-29 22:04:57 GMT
    File: A U.S. Army Paratrooper sets up an M18 Claymore mine during Ranger Tactical Training at Caserma Del Din, Vicenza, Italy, Dec. 21, 2017. (DVIDS)File: A U.S. Army Paratrooper sets up an M18 Claymore mine during Ranger Tactical Training at Caserma Del Din, Vicenza, Italy, Dec. 21, 2017. (DVIDS)

    The Fountain Police Department said a "Claymore" mine found near Fountain creek on Saturday was real.

    The Fountain Police Department said a "Claymore" mine found near Fountain creek on Saturday was real.

  • It's been 150-years since the last Super Blue Blood Lunar Eclipse Moon

    It's been 150-years since the last Super Blue Blood Lunar Eclipse Moon

    Monday, January 29 2018 10:13 AM EST2018-01-29 15:13:01 GMT

    Get the coffee on early Wednesday morning and get ready for a spectacular show..brought to you by the moon. 

    Get the coffee on early Wednesday morning and get ready for a spectacular show..brought to you by the moon. 

  • District 11 teacher suspected of sexual exploitation of a child

    District 11 teacher suspected of sexual exploitation of a child

    Tuesday, January 30 2018 12:40 AM EST2018-01-30 05:40:57 GMT
    Mike Hedges is suspected of sexual exploitation of a child.Mike Hedges is suspected of sexual exploitation of a child.

    Colorado Springs Police arrested a 44-year-old Mike Hedges, who's suspected of sexual exploitation of a child. 

    Colorado Springs Police arrested a 44-year-old Mike Hedges, who's suspected of sexual exploitation of a child. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly

© KOAA.com 2018, KOAA.com
A CORDILLERA COMMUNICATIONS Station
All rights reserved
Privacy Policy, | Terms of Service, and Ad Choices

Can't find something?