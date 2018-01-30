Repeat drunk driver gets 40 years in prison for deadly crash

A repeat drunk driver has been sentenced to 40 years in prison for running over and killing a Colorado man.
The Aurora Sentinel reports that 42-year-old Christopher Tarr had been convicted last month of second-degree murder and other charges for the August 2016 death of 22-year-old Dalton McCreary.
Police say Tarr's vehicle slammed into McCreary as the Aurora resident and his friend had been crossing the street at a crosswalk. Investigators say McCreary pushed his friend out of the way right before he was hit.
Arapahoe County prosecutors said on Tuesday that Tarr had a prior drunk driving conviction and had taken a court-mandated Mothers Against Drunk Driving course detailing the effects of drunk driving before the fatal crash.
