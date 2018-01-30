Revitalization plan being considered for 3 Colorado Springs parks

With the proposed Antlers Park sports stadium and events center now off the table--what does that mean for the park?

"It's sad to see our parks have trash in them," said Alexzander Morgan, as he was leaving Pikes Peak Community College.

Developers had offered to fix that problem in Antlers Park, had they been approved to construct the sports stadium.

The proposal turned out to be short-lived, but did leave an impression on Colorado Springs City Council.

"It's really what brought this to the attention of everybody in a way that we're going to take action," said city council president Richard Skorman.

The city is now looking to revitalize the park--along with Acacia and Alamo Square Park.

"We can figure out how to repurpose it to a place where people would go to actually use it instead of just a place for the homeless to hang out," said Skorman.

While it's too early in the planning process to talk about those exact changes, the community already has a list of suggestions.

"It would be nice to see more done with the park--maybe help spruce up the gazebo area and the bench area," said Morgan.

"Making sure they're well lit--that's #1 for safety," said Colorado Springs resident Sarah Tiffin.

"I don't see a lot of events going on there very often--so maybe more community participation," said PPCC student Terese Benson.

That's also something Skorman envisions in the long run.

"There was a band shell and they used to have Cinco de Mayo celebrations," he recalled.

"There's also plans for residential housing nearby. So the more that we develop down there, the more there will be activity and the better it's going to be."

Skorman tells News5 the money is already in the budget for next year, thanks in part to the storm water initiative that passed--meaning the improvements wouldn't come at any additional cost to taxpayers.