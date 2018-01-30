One person found dead in Pueblo house fire

The Pueblo Fire Department said one person was found dead at a house fire in the 1100 block of Constitution Road Tuesday afternoon.
Firefighters confirmed an adult has died.
Shawn Shelton, the chief of the Pueblo Fire Department, said firefighters responded around 3 p.m. Tuesday to the home. While firefighters were knocking down the fire, they found a body.
#PuebloFire crews battle 2nd house fire in city limits today. Belmont neighborhood. One adult confirmed deceased. @PuebloPolice1 and Fire investigators on scene to determine cause and origin. pic.twitter.com/snT2B6nN1E— Pueblo Fire Dept (@PFDPIO) January 30, 2018
Firefighters said it was too early to call the fire suspicious, as investigators just arrived on the scene.
The fire is now out.
The Fountain Police Department said a "Claymore" mine found near Fountain creek on Saturday was real.
Get the coffee on early Wednesday morning and get ready for a spectacular show..brought to you by the moon.
Colorado Springs Police arrested a 44-year-old Mike Hedges, who's suspected of sexual exploitation of a child.
Following your tax dollars, Legacy Peak Elementary School in Academy School District 20, is being built from bond money passed by voters in 2016. It's been a project years in the making, east of Powers and Research Parkway, meant to ease some of the district's overcrowding issues. "It's growing tremendously," Jonathan Johnson, Principal of Legacy Peak Elementary School said.
