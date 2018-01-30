One person found dead in Pueblo house fire

The Pueblo Fire Department said one person was found dead at a house fire in the 1100 block of Constitution Road Tuesday afternoon.

Firefighters confirmed an adult has died.

Shawn Shelton, the chief of the Pueblo Fire Department, said firefighters responded around 3 p.m. Tuesday to the home. While firefighters were knocking down the fire, they found a body.

#PuebloFire crews battle 2nd house fire in city limits today. Belmont neighborhood. One adult confirmed deceased. @PuebloPolice1 and Fire investigators on scene to determine cause and origin. pic.twitter.com/snT2B6nN1E — Pueblo Fire Dept (@PFDPIO) January 30, 2018

Firefighters said it was too early to call the fire suspicious, as investigators just arrived on the scene.

The fire is now out.

We have a crew on the way to the scene, and we will update this story when we confirm more information.