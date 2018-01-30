Quantcast

One person found dead in Pueblo house fire

Posted: Updated:
PUEBLO -

The Pueblo Fire Department said one person was found dead at a house fire in the 1100 block of Constitution Road Tuesday afternoon.

Firefighters confirmed an adult has died.

Shawn Shelton, the chief of the Pueblo Fire Department, said firefighters responded around 3 p.m. Tuesday to the home. While firefighters were knocking down the fire, they found a body. 

Firefighters said it was too early to call the fire suspicious, as investigators just arrived on the scene.

The fire is now out.

We have a crew on the way to the scene, and we will update this story when we confirm more information.

