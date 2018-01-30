Von Miller hosts reality show from "man cave" on Facebook

Broncos linebacker Von Miller will be hosting a reality show on Facebook.

That's right, according to 9News in Denver, it will be an all-access Facebook reality show featuring the NFL superstar. Episodes will be on Facebook every Wednesday, based out Miller's "man cave" and will have his brother and a celebrity guest.

A teaser was uploaded to the Broncos player's Facebook with a sneak preview of what to expect each week. So far we've seen a number of different animals, lots of laughs, an enormous pile of stuffed animals and a few awkward moments.

The episodes will start this Wednesday, on Facebook Watch.