Von Miller hosts reality show from "man cave" on Facebook

Broncos linebacker Von Miller will be hosting a reality show on Facebook.
That's right, according to 9News in Denver, it will be an all-access Facebook reality show featuring the NFL superstar. Episodes will be on Facebook every Wednesday, based out Miller's "man cave" and will have his brother and a celebrity guest.
A teaser was uploaded to the Broncos player's Facebook with a sneak preview of what to expect each week. So far we've seen a number of different animals, lots of laughs, an enormous pile of stuffed animals and a few awkward moments.
The episodes will start this Wednesday, on Facebook Watch.
The Fountain Police Department said a "Claymore" mine found near Fountain creek on Saturday was real.
Get the coffee on early Wednesday morning and get ready for a spectacular show..brought to you by the moon.
Colorado Springs Police arrested a 44-year-old Mike Hedges, who's suspected of sexual exploitation of a child.
Following your tax dollars, Legacy Peak Elementary School in Academy School District 20, is being built from bond money passed by voters in 2016. It's been a project years in the making, east of Powers and Research Parkway, meant to ease some of the district's overcrowding issues. "It's growing tremendously," Jonathan Johnson, Principal of Legacy Peak Elementary School said.
