CPW to relocate group of bighorn sheep east of Salida

Colorado Parks and Wildlife worked Tuesday afternoon to capture and relocate a group of bighorn sheep found near Garden of the Gods.
The large group of sheep were photographed standing near the red rocks while the CPW team prepped the area for capture.
The team prepared a large 50-by-50 foot net in the area to trap the bighorn sheep for relocation.
Jim Thomas, @COParksWildlife volunteer, grabs a handy of net as the team hoists it into place to capture bighorn sheep. pic.twitter.com/uIyboUUZYY— CPW SE Region (@CPW_SE) January 30, 2018
The net was hoisted into place, when the team prepped some hay and apple pulp to lure the animals underneath the net.
The Rocky Mountain sheep will be relocated and released to a canyon east of Salida.
The Fountain Police Department said a "Claymore" mine found near Fountain creek on Saturday was real.
Get the coffee on early Wednesday morning and get ready for a spectacular show..brought to you by the moon.
Colorado Springs Police arrested a 44-year-old Mike Hedges, who's suspected of sexual exploitation of a child.
Following your tax dollars, Legacy Peak Elementary School in Academy School District 20, is being built from bond money passed by voters in 2016. It's been a project years in the making, east of Powers and Research Parkway, meant to ease some of the district's overcrowding issues. "It's growing tremendously," Jonathan Johnson, Principal of Legacy Peak Elementary School said.
