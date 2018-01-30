CPW to relocate group of bighorn sheep east of Salida

Colorado Parks and Wildlife worked Tuesday afternoon to capture and relocate a group of bighorn sheep found near Garden of the Gods.

The large group of sheep were photographed standing near the red rocks while the CPW team prepped the area for capture.

The team prepared a large 50-by-50 foot net in the area to trap the bighorn sheep for relocation.

Jim Thomas, @COParksWildlife volunteer, grabs a handy of net as the team hoists it into place to capture bighorn sheep. pic.twitter.com/uIyboUUZYY — CPW SE Region (@CPW_SE) January 30, 2018

The net was hoisted into place, when the team prepped some hay and apple pulp to lure the animals underneath the net.

The Rocky Mountain sheep will be relocated and released to a canyon east of Salida.