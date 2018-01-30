Quantcast

CPW to relocate group of bighorn sheep east of Salida - KOAA.com | Continuous News | Colorado Springs and Pueblo

CPW to relocate group of bighorn sheep east of Salida

Posted: Updated:
COLORADO SPRINGS -

Colorado Parks and Wildlife worked Tuesday afternoon to capture and relocate a group of bighorn sheep found near Garden of the Gods.

The large group of sheep were photographed standing near the red rocks while the CPW team prepped the area for capture. 

The team prepared a large 50-by-50 foot net in the area to trap the bighorn sheep for relocation.

The net was hoisted into place, when the team prepped some hay and apple pulp to lure the animals underneath the net. 

The Rocky Mountain sheep will be relocated and released to a canyon east of Salida.

WEATHER
Drive the Doppler
More Weather

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Claymore mine found in Fountain

    Claymore mine found in Fountain

    Monday, January 29 2018 5:04 PM EST2018-01-29 22:04:57 GMT
    File: A U.S. Army Paratrooper sets up an M18 Claymore mine during Ranger Tactical Training at Caserma Del Din, Vicenza, Italy, Dec. 21, 2017. (DVIDS)File: A U.S. Army Paratrooper sets up an M18 Claymore mine during Ranger Tactical Training at Caserma Del Din, Vicenza, Italy, Dec. 21, 2017. (DVIDS)

    The Fountain Police Department said a "Claymore" mine found near Fountain creek on Saturday was real.

    The Fountain Police Department said a "Claymore" mine found near Fountain creek on Saturday was real.

  • It's been 150-years since the last Super Blue Blood Lunar Eclipse Moon

    It's been 150-years since the last Super Blue Blood Lunar Eclipse Moon

    Monday, January 29 2018 10:13 AM EST2018-01-29 15:13:01 GMT

    Get the coffee on early Wednesday morning and get ready for a spectacular show..brought to you by the moon. 

    Get the coffee on early Wednesday morning and get ready for a spectacular show..brought to you by the moon. 

  • District 11 teacher suspected of sexual exploitation of a child

    District 11 teacher suspected of sexual exploitation of a child

    Tuesday, January 30 2018 12:40 AM EST2018-01-30 05:40:57 GMT
    Mike Hedges is suspected of sexual exploitation of a child.Mike Hedges is suspected of sexual exploitation of a child.

    Colorado Springs Police arrested a 44-year-old Mike Hedges, who's suspected of sexual exploitation of a child. 

    Colorado Springs Police arrested a 44-year-old Mike Hedges, who's suspected of sexual exploitation of a child. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly

© KOAA.com 2018, KOAA.com
A CORDILLERA COMMUNICATIONS Station
All rights reserved
Privacy Policy, | Terms of Service, and Ad Choices

Can't find something?