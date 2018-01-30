Quantcast

Man sentenced to 32 years in prison for road rage shooting

COLORADO SPRINGS -

A man has been sentenced to 32-years in prison after shooting a woman during a possible road rage incident in February of last year.

Police said the call came in on a Thursday afternoon, where a woman had been shot while driving her car in the 1300 block of Dublin Boulevard, near Academy.

Officers said traffic was diverted as the woman was transported to a local hospital for her injuries. The victim did sustain serious injuries due to a gunshot wound. 

CSPD arrested Khalil Jamandre Sanders after the incident, he has been sentenced to 32 years in prison followed by five years mandatory parole. 

