Tom Tancredo drops out of Colorado governor's race

Former U.S. Rep. Tom Tancredo is abandoning Colorado's Republican gubernatorial race.
Tancredo told Denver's KCNC-TV on Tuesday that he believes he would win a crowded GOP primary. But he says he doesn't want to siphon resources that could allow a Democrat, including U.S. Rep. Jared Polis, to win in the November election.
Colorado's current governor, Democrat John Hickenlooper, is term-limited.
Tancredo is a five-term former congressman from Denver's southern suburbs. He made his mark as an advocate for strict immigration laws and enforcement.
Tancredo ran for governor in 2010 and 2014 - the first time as a candidate of the American Constitution Party. He sparred with GOP leaders both times and lost the 2014 primary to former U.S. Rep. Bob Beauprez.
The Fountain Police Department said a "Claymore" mine found near Fountain creek on Saturday was real.
Colorado Springs Police arrested a 44-year-old Mike Hedges, who's suspected of sexual exploitation of a child.
Get the coffee on early Wednesday morning and get ready for a spectacular show..brought to you by the moon.
Following your tax dollars, Legacy Peak Elementary School in Academy School District 20, is being built from bond money passed by voters in 2016. It's been a project years in the making, east of Powers and Research Parkway, meant to ease some of the district's overcrowding issues. "It's growing tremendously," Jonathan Johnson, Principal of Legacy Peak Elementary School said.
