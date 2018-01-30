Tom Tancredo drops out of Colorado governor's race

Quantcast

DENVER (AP) -

Former U.S. Rep. Tom Tancredo is abandoning Colorado's Republican gubernatorial race.
  
Tancredo told Denver's KCNC-TV on Tuesday that he believes he would win a crowded GOP primary. But he says he doesn't want to siphon resources that could allow a Democrat, including U.S. Rep. Jared Polis, to win in the November election.
  
Colorado's current governor, Democrat John Hickenlooper, is term-limited.
  
Tancredo is a five-term former congressman from Denver's southern suburbs. He made his mark as an advocate for strict immigration laws and enforcement.
  
Tancredo ran for governor in 2010 and 2014 - the first time as a candidate of the American Constitution Party. He sparred with GOP leaders both times and lost the 2014 primary to former U.S. Rep. Bob Beauprez.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Can't find something?