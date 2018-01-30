Tom Tancredo drops out of Colorado governor's race

Former U.S. Rep. Tom Tancredo is abandoning Colorado's Republican gubernatorial race.



Tancredo told Denver's KCNC-TV on Tuesday that he believes he would win a crowded GOP primary. But he says he doesn't want to siphon resources that could allow a Democrat, including U.S. Rep. Jared Polis, to win in the November election.



Colorado's current governor, Democrat John Hickenlooper, is term-limited.



Tancredo is a five-term former congressman from Denver's southern suburbs. He made his mark as an advocate for strict immigration laws and enforcement.



Tancredo ran for governor in 2010 and 2014 - the first time as a candidate of the American Constitution Party. He sparred with GOP leaders both times and lost the 2014 primary to former U.S. Rep. Bob Beauprez.

