Investigators say home fire started when cleaning rags ignited

The Colorado Springs Fire Department responded to a reported structure fire at 1473 Solitaire Street on Sunday.

According to a release, fire crews responded within five minutes seeing smoke coming from the garage door of the single-family home. Homeowners discovered smoke in the garage when the smoke alarms went off and called 911.

The sound of the smoke alarms gave the homeowners with their twin infants warning to get out of the house without any injuries. CSFD said 30 firefighters fought the house fire, with no injuries reported.

CSFD investigators were called out to the scene, and discovered the cause of the fire was accidental due to the improper disposal of rags used for general cleaning that contained flammable liquids. Investigators said the rags were bunched together on a shelf where heat developed due to the decaying materials.

The heat couldn't dissipate, and resulted in the ignition of the combustible materials, according to CSFD.

CSFD wants to remind residents of the proper way to dispose of rags when used with combustible liquids: