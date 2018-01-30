Super Bowl contest winner surprised by Peyton Manning

Thousands of people entered to win Courtyard's Super Bowl Sleepover Contest, and one lucky winner was told the news by his favorite player, Peyton Manning.

The contest winner gets to wake up on the field in the upcoming Super Bowl.

Courey Marshall of San Diego is the lucky winner, and has been a diehard Manning fan since he played for the Indianapolis Colts. In the video above, Marshall thinks he's going to a contest finalist photo shoot, when he is surprised by the former Broncos QB that he's won the contest.

Marshall and his wife Chelsea will be hosted in a field-level stadium suite turned Courtyard hotel guestroom on the Super Bowl Eve, and will wake up on the field being the first fans at the game.

Courtyard is in its seventh season as the "Official Hotel of the NFL."