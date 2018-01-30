Quantcast

Home unlivable following fire in Pueblo

PUEBLO -

The Pueblo Fire Department received a call of a home fire around 11:08 a.m. Tuesday.

The fire was reported in the 700 block of West Orman Ave near Pueblo Community college, smoke and flames were visible coming from the home. 

A full response team responded to the fire, and the fire was put out quickly, according to Pueblo Fire.

The homeowner is an adult female, her and her three dogs were able to escape any injury. 

According to Pueblo Fire, the home is unlivable and has extensive damage, so the owner and dogs will be displaced at this time. 

Fire officials believe the fire was accidental, but the cause is still under investigation. 

