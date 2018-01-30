Home unlivable following fire in Pueblo

The Pueblo Fire Department received a call of a home fire around 11:08 a.m. Tuesday.
The fire was reported in the 700 block of West Orman Ave near Pueblo Community college, smoke and flames were visible coming from the home.
A full response team responded to the fire, and the fire was put out quickly, according to Pueblo Fire.
The homeowner is an adult female, her and her three dogs were able to escape any injury.
According to Pueblo Fire, the home is unlivable and has extensive damage, so the owner and dogs will be displaced at this time.
Fire officials believe the fire was accidental, but the cause is still under investigation.
The Fountain Police Department said a "Claymore" mine found near Fountain creek on Saturday was real.
Colorado Springs Police arrested a 44-year-old Mike Hedges, who's suspected of sexual exploitation of a child.
Get the coffee on early Wednesday morning and get ready for a spectacular show..brought to you by the moon.
Following your tax dollars, Legacy Peak Elementary School in Academy School District 20, is being built from bond money passed by voters in 2016. It's been a project years in the making, east of Powers and Research Parkway, meant to ease some of the district's overcrowding issues. "It's growing tremendously," Jonathan Johnson, Principal of Legacy Peak Elementary School said.
