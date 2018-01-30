Quantcast

Public input requested on trail system for North Cheyenne Cañon Park

Written By Nia Bender
COLORADO SPRINGS -

You'll have the opportunity to have your voice heard on a proposed trail system for North Cheyenne Cañon Park at an upcoming community workshop. The trail system will ultimately be part of an updated master and management plan for the park. The City’s Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services Department will also share ideas about an interpretive program and will review responses regarding traffic circulation at the park which were gathered at the January 25th, workshop.

What:     North Cheyenne Cañon Park Master Plan Public Workshop #4

When:    Thursday, Feb. 1 at 6 p.m.

Where:   Cheyenne Mountain High School

    1200 Cresta Road, Kiva Room

The existing North Cheyenne Cañon Park master plan was developed in 1999. Since that time, park use has significantly increased and recreational needs have expanded and changed, creating impacts on the natural resources of the park.

The updated master plan will be presented at a public open house on March 6th.  The plan, which focuses on approximately 1,855 acres of land, will guide use and management of the park for the next 10 to 15 years. It will provide a framework to accommodate a variety of recreational uses while also taking care of the land, its history and the natural environment. More information can be found at www.coloradosprings.gov/NCCmasterplan.

