Public input requested on trail system for North Cheyenne Cañon Park

The Fountain Police Department said a "Claymore" mine found near Fountain creek on Saturday was real.
Colorado Springs Police arrested a 44-year-old Mike Hedges, who's suspected of sexual exploitation of a child.
Get the coffee on early Wednesday morning and get ready for a spectacular show..brought to you by the moon.
Following your tax dollars, Legacy Peak Elementary School in Academy School District 20, is being built from bond money passed by voters in 2016. It's been a project years in the making, east of Powers and Research Parkway, meant to ease some of the district's overcrowding issues. "It's growing tremendously," Jonathan Johnson, Principal of Legacy Peak Elementary School said.
