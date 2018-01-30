Traffic improvements underway in Old/Near North End neighborhoods

Traffic improvements are underway in Colorado Springs' Old/Near North End neighborhoods.
The improvements began after a number of public meetings where residents expressed safety and transportation concerns. The city of Colorado Springs says the changes are being made in hopes to enhance overall safety for roadway users.
Some of the following improvements include:
- Cascade Avenue will be restriped with one through lane, a buffered bike lane, and parking in each direction between Boulder and Jackson streets. This design change will improve pedestrian safety and provide an important bike facility that connects with downtown. Timeline: early spring 2018.
- Weber Street between Colorado Avenue and Jackson Street will be restriped to accommodate two through lanes of travel with a center left turn lane, bike lanes and parking. This section of Weber Street will be striped with bike lanes next to the travel lane as the number of driveways does not accommodate a parking protected design. Timeline: TBD in conjunction with future repaving by 2020.
- Fontanero Street between El Paso Street and Wood Avenue will be restriped to include two travel lanes, a center turn lane and bike lanes. Timeline: 2019
There will be also be a number of future meetings to discuss any additional traffic concerns like parking, historic median criteria, pedestrian safety near Steele Elementary and Corpus Christi, and Corpus Christi School, and Nevada Ave transportation concerns.
For more information about the local transportation study, click here.
