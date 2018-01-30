Olympic inspired pop-up bar to open in Denver

Inspired by the upcoming 2018 Winter Olympics, a pop-up Olympic bar will be opening February 2 in downtown Denver.

Locals will be able to enjoy "Olympic-inspired cocktails" and Korean-style street food at the city's only Olympic bar. The bar will also have the most popular winter Olympic events televised, along with fun activities and a "vintage" chair lift for festive photo ops.

A number of the cocktails will be inspired by the participating countries in the Olympics. According to 9News in Denver, a few cocktails offered include the 'Oh Canada', containing whiskey, bacon, Punt e Mes and sarsaparilla biters, 'The Hey Sanka,' containing rum, orange juice, lemon juice, angostura bitters and crushed ice, and the 'Norwegian Pickle Back,' containing aquavit, house pickle brine, lime, and caraway simple syrup.

Some Korean foods offered will be scallion pancakes, Korean-style sliders, a Ban Chan plate (multiple side dishes), and a Korean take on the traditional hot dog.

The bar is being created by the same group that brought a Christmas-inspired pop up bar to Denver over the holidays. The space is next to the Wayward Restaurant in downtown.

“The success of Miracle was a huge inspiration,” Chad George with Wayward said. “Seeing how excited Denver got for a Christmas bar made us realize that there is definitely an opportunity to grab onto Denver's fun energy and show everyone another great pop-up.”

The pop up will open at 1610 Little Raven Street on Feb 2, and will be open Tuesday through Saturday from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. throughout the Olympic games.