25-year old pleaded guilty to shooting death of his father

A 25-year old has pleaded guilty for the shooting death of his father in a McDonald's parking lot in August of last year.

Zebulon Montgomery was arrested for the fatal shooting of 62-year old Kelly Ray Smith in the parking lot of a McDonald's on Fremont Drive in Canon City. He was arrested on Second-Degree murder charges along with other charges.

The shooting happened on a Sunday night, the details on what lead up to the shooting have yet to be released.

Montgomery will be sentenced on April 19.