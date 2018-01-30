Quantcast

Northrop Grumman plans more layoffs in Colorado Springs

Written By Nia Bender
COLORADO SPRINGS -

Defense contractor Northrop Grumman, is planning to lay off more workers in Colorado Springs.  Northrop Grumman informed the Colorado Department of Labor that it will lay off 38 more employees if they have not found other work within the company by early March.

The company already announced that 100 employees would be let go because of the loss of a contract to provide services at Schriever Air Force Base. The defense contractor didn't give a reason for the increase, but the original downsizing was due to the loss of a contract with the U.S. Missile Defense Agency.

The Northrop team was based at Schriever Air Force Base in Colorado Springs.

