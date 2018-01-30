Colorado politicians invite wide range of guests to State of the Union speech

As President Donald Trump delivers his first State of the Union tonight, many people may be watching to see which guests will stand out in the crowd.

Members of Congress each get one guest ticket for the address. While some use them for family or friends, others bring a guest who puts a face to an issue they’re pushing and that's the case for a few of Colorado's elected officials.

U.S. Rep. Ed Perlmutter (D) Arvada- Is being accompanied by Viviana Andazola Marquez. Her father was deported last December.

U.S. Rep. Jared Polis (D) Boulder- Will be with DACA recipient Anarely Marquez, who was born in Mexico and came to the U.S. as a child.

U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet (D) - Invited a retired middle school teacher from Denver Public Schools.

U.S. Rep. Diana DeGette (D) Denver- Gave her visitor pass to another member of the congressional delegation. No guest attending.

U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner (R) - Invited Colorado Commissioner of Agriculture Don Brown and 14-year-old Weston Imer.

U.S. Rep. Mike Coffman (R) Aurora- Is bringing Heidi Ganahl, an at-large University of Colorado regent.

U.S. Rep. Ken Buck (R) Windsor- Is joining his wife, who is also a Colorado state lawmaker.

U.S. Rep. Doug Lamborn (R) Colorado Springs- Is attending with his wife, Jeanie Lamborn.