Utility work on East Fountain Blvd. may snarl traffic today

Written By Nia Bender
COLORADO SPRINGS -

Colorado Springs Utilities is doing work on East Fountain Blvd. until around 6:00 p.m. tonight. Might be a good day to take an alternate route between Chelton and Union. 

