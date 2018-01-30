Tracking median citations issued in 2017



It's been almost a year since the controversial median ban was put into place in Colorado Springs. In 2017, CSPD issued 22 citations for people standing on medians that are less than 4 feet across or in areas where the speed limit is more than 30 mph.

Even though 22 citations may seem like a small amount, Police tells us this ban has still been effective. While officers can cite someone for a first offense, they usually only start with verbal warnings before writing a ticket, so those 22 citations were mostly repeat offenders.

"When you look at the numbers we're talking about 22 citations over the last year," said Lt. Howard Black with Colorado Springs Police. "This isn't something we want to cite people for, we want voluntary compliance."

Police can issue a citation of anywhere from probation up to a $500 fine.

"We want individuals to be safe and we just move on," continued Black.

There are also signs on all the medians that panhandlers cannot stand on, to give them a heads up.

