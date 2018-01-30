Mountain Metro Transit hoping to buy electric buses

Colorado Springs is hoping to buy electric buses with money from the state's multi-million dollar settlement with Volkswagen.

Mountain Metro Transit wants to replace six of its 50 buses with electric upgrades.

This is part of Governor Hickenlooper's state "electric vehicle plan" which is partly being paid for by the 68-million dollars that Colorado is getting from the German auto company for violating emissions laws.

The Volkswagen emissions scandal began in September 2015, when the EPA issued a notice of violation of the Clean Air Act to the automaker. The agency found Volkswagen intentionally programmed turbocharged direct injection diesel engines to activate their emissions controls only during laboratory testing, which skewed the vehicles actual emissions. Volkswagen deployed this programming software in about eleven million cars worldwide, and 500,000 in the United States, in model years 2009 through 2015.