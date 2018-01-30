Weather Alert Day: Dry Air And Strong Winds Bring High Fire Danger

Red Flag Warnings are in place from the morning until 6pm for El Paso, Pueblo, Fremont, Custer, Huerfano, and Las Animas counties. Very dry air and high wind speeds with gusts up to and over 30 mph in those warning areas have elevated the fire danger for southern Colorado.

While we know we DESPERATELY need the moisture, it's no where to be seen, so lets focus on the positives. The strong, westerly winds today will give southern Colorado that down slope warmth and combined with the dry air, we're going to see a big temperature jump! Highs in Colorado Springs will warm to 65 degrees with Pueblo likely seeing 71 into the afternoon! The plains will have more sunshine today and that should allow most of our eastern towns to easily warm into the lower 70s. The winds will calm back down tonight and that should allow for another chilly start to Wednesday morning. The super moon is going to peak this evening and even though we'll have some cloud cover, we SHOULD still have enough clear sky to see the moon.

The rest of the week becomes a roller coaster of temperatures as we cool down into the 50s and 40s from Wednesday into Friday. We have no snow chances this week but on Saturday and especially Sunday we MIGHT be able to drag enough moisture into the state for a light snow shower or two.