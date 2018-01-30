President Trump to deliver his first State of the Union address

President Trump delivers his first State of the Union address since taking office just over a year ago. He's calling it an important speech, that will cover a lot of territory and promote the the great success of the stock market and the tax cuts.

He's expected to push for immigration policies, including DACA and he'll touch on national security, infrastructure, the economy and trade.

Lawmakers are allowed to invite guests to join them for tonight's address and many are using this as an opportunity to make political statements. Democratic Senator Kirsten Gillibrand is bringing San Juan, Puerto Rico Mayor Carmen Yulin Cruz. She's a critic of President Trump who feels his administration's response to hurricane maria was lacking.



First Lady Melania Trump will have more than a dozen guests to highlight the president's agenda and achievements, including a California fire technician -- who saved dozens of people from a raging wildfire. Other guests include families and business owners who will benefit from the recent tax cuts.

President Trump is expected to speak around 7:00 p.m. (our time) and you can you can watch that right here on News 5.