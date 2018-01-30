President Trump to deliver his first State of the Union address

The Fountain Police Department said a "Claymore" mine found near Fountain creek on Saturday was real.
Get the coffee on early Wednesday morning and get ready for a spectacular show..brought to you by the moon.
Colorado Springs Police arrested a 44-year-old Mike Hedges, who's suspected of sexual exploitation of a child.
Colorado Springs fire crews responded to an outdoor fire near a warehouse at 620 W. Vermijo on Colorado Spring's west side this morning.
