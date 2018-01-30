Quantcast

Building filled with smoke after early morning fire on the west side

Written By Nia Bender
COLORADO SPRINGS -

An outdoor fire is out after Colorado Springs fire crews responded to a warehouse at 620 W. Vermijo early this morning. The interior of the warehouse was not damaged by flames, but the entire building filled with smoke. Fire trucks are still on the scene following up on what exactly caused the blaze near the building. 

