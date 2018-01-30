Colorado Springs Police Department’s K9 Tank receives body armor

Colorado Springs Police Department’s K9 Tank has a new bullet and stab-protective vest, thanks to a charitable donation from non-profit organization, Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. The vest was sponsored by an anonymous sponsor and embroidered with the sentiment “Honoring those who served and sacrificed.”

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. has a mission. They want to provide bullet and stab-protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the United States. They were established in 2009 to assist law enforcement agencies with this potentially lifesaving body armor for their four-legged K9 officers. Since its inception, Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. provided over 2,700 protective vests in 50 states through private and corporate donations at a cost of over $2.3 million.

K9 Tank is the newest member of the Colorado Springs Police Department’s K9 Unit. The CSPD K9 Unit is comprised of 10 dual purpose handler teams, nine officers/handlers supervised by one sergeant/handler. All 10 of CSPD’s canines have received protective vests, made possible by the many very generous members of our great community.

K9 Tank is partnered with Officer Timothy Donovan, a five-year veteran of the K9 Unit and a 12-year veteran of the Colorado Springs Police Department. K9 Tank was added to the team to fill a void left by the retiring of Officer Donovan’s first partner, K9 Max. Max is enjoying retired life at home with Officer Donovan.

When asked what this means to Officer Donovan, he stated, “I am just overjoyed that this was made possible. We, as handlers, realize that these dogs have a purpose and a job to do, but we still want to give them the most protection possible so they can come home safely at night. We form a bond and an attachment with our partners and they become members of our families. We don’t want to see anything happen to them and this vest gives Tank the opportunity to come home after every shift.”