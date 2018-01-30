Quantcast

KOAA Athlete of the Week: Matthew Ragsdale, Lewis-Palmer Basketball

Written By Grant Meech, Sports Director
MONUMENT -

Our KOAA Athlete of the Week is Matthew Ragsdale of Lewis-Palmer basketball. 

The junior shooting guard is a pure shooter, averaging almost 16 points a game for the Rangers but his most impressive stat is his 3-point shooting percentage. Through 17 games this season, Ragsdale is shooting more than 70 percent from the 3-point arc (35-61). 

"It gives him that confidence because he does make so many of them - he knows that if it's going up it has a great chance of going in," head coach Bill Benton. 

"My dad taught me how to shoot and he was a good shooter in high school so he taught me all the stuff he knew and I just practiced and it put in a lot of reps and became good at shooting the 3," said Ragsdale. 

Lewis-Palmer takes on Vista Ridge, Wednesday night. 

