KOAA Athlete of the Week: Matthew Ragsdale, Lewis-Palmer Basketball

Our KOAA Athlete of the Week is Matthew Ragsdale of Lewis-Palmer basketball.

The junior shooting guard is a pure shooter, averaging almost 16 points a game for the Rangers but his most impressive stat is his 3-point shooting percentage. Through 17 games this season, Ragsdale is shooting more than 70 percent from the 3-point arc (35-61).

"It gives him that confidence because he does make so many of them - he knows that if it's going up it has a great chance of going in," head coach Bill Benton.

"My dad taught me how to shoot and he was a good shooter in high school so he taught me all the stuff he knew and I just practiced and it put in a lot of reps and became good at shooting the 3," said Ragsdale.

Lewis-Palmer takes on Vista Ridge, Wednesday night.