Cutting edge technology being used to heal Colorado Springs Olympians

Every Olympian is trying to find an edge in training but a place we don't think much of is is the recovery table.

Chris Knierim needed help because regular physical therapy wasn't enough for the injuries he'd suffered on the ice as a pairs figure skater with his wife Alexa Knierim. He just wanted to skate pain free again.

"We would skip days of jumping or anything where I had to load my knee," said Knierim. Now I'm able to do as many jumps, as many twists, as many squats; as many of whatever I want to do - as many times as I want to do them - and I don't have any more issues."

Knierim and other figure skaters in Colorado Springs us cold laser technology at Peak Performance Physical Therapy with Jeff Bickford and Melinda Couch. They are co-owners of the business. Couch has been working with skaters for more than 20 years and Bickford administers the laser treatment.